Nitish, Tejashwi, Uddhav To Attend INLD's Sept 25 Rally; 'United Opposition' On Agenda

Opposition leaders, including NCP's Sharad Pawar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray and DMK leader Kanimozhi will attend Indian National Lok Dal’s public rally on September 25 in Haryana, informed JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Thursday.

"The September 25 rally will not only showcase opposition unity but also anger against the BJP government," Tyagi was quoted by PTI.

Earlier, INLD supremo former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala informed news agency PTI that national general secretary of the party Abhay Chautala has invited Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik for the rally.

OP Chautala had also claimed that people are fed up with the BJP and an atmosphere against the ruling party at the Centre is building in the country.

An invitation will also be sent to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The rally comes in view of the birthday of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal. Various Opposition leaders are invited to come together on one stage to celebrate the occasion to discuss various issues.

INLD rally: A showcase of Opposition's unity

With the acceptance of the invitation by top country leaders for the rally, the Opposition is trying to showcase their Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). By coming together, the leaders want to build a strong Opposition for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election to oust the saffron party. Nitish Kumar's participation in the rally is being considered as one of his moves to unite the Opposition for his much-speculated and alleged dream of portraying himself as the prime ministerial candidate for 2024 polls.