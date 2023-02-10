Nitish's Counterattack On Kushwaha, Says "maybe His Alignment Has Gone Somewhere Else"

In response to Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha’s harsh accusation that the Bihar Chief Minister is acting at someone else's direction, CM Kumar told ANI that "he is saying all this maybe because his alignment has happened somewhere else."

“No discussion happens on the work we do. Those who speak against it are featured in newspaper headlines. There is no problem in our party regarding it. He is saying all this that maybe his alignment has happened somewhere else,” said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ANI.

“The party gave full respect to Upendra Kushwaha. On his request he was re-inducted into the party but now it seems his alignment has shifted elsewhere. He is free to go wherever he wants,” he added.

Why is Kushwaha at loggerheads with CM ?

Kushwaha is at loggerheads with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, ever since the JD (U) supremo announced his deputy and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as his successor for the 2025 state Assembly polls.

The former Member of parliament from the Karakat constituency is constantly accusing Nitish Kumar of weakening the JDU.

“I am Parliamentary Board President just in documents. I am not being given the power to exercise decisions for the post. The Chief Minister’s decisions are not his own, he is functioning according to someone else’s decisions,” alleged Kushwaha.

It is pertinent to note that Kushwaha has called a two-day open meeting of his supporters in Patna on February 19 and 20 to address the current state of the JDU.

JDU' fall caused by internal issues: Kushwaha

In a previous open letter to party members, Kushwaha asserted that JDU's fall was being caused by internal issues.

“After becoming part of the grand alliance, I have been worried about the party’s position since the results of the assembly bypolls were announced. I kept informing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about the party’s condition. I have tried my best to save the party from losing ground in Bihar and my efforts continue even today,” he wrote in the letter.

However, the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted that all of this is being done for publicity purposes solely.

“All this started happening in the last two months. This is being done for publicity. You will get to know soon. When publicity happens, one should understand who is doing it. We have asked people not to comment on this. The party remains unaffected, the membership has only increased since last year. All this is irrelevant,” Kumar stated.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the variety of chances JDU gave Kushwaha.

“No need to focus on such things. We gave him (Upendra Kushwaha) so much, made him MLA and party leader then he left but came again and we made him Rajya Sabha MP, he left again and came back for the third time and said that he will remain in the party,” he said.