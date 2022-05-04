Nityanand Rai Slams Congress, Says 'well Wishers' Of China Will Be 'uprooted' In Polls

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a video showing him at a “nightclub” in Nepal, Union minister Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said people will give a befitting reply to those who are “well wishers” of China by "uprooting" them in the coming elections in the country.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs was on a day-long visit to Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Bijapur district during which he chaired review meetings with local officials and visited some places.

Addressing a press conference in the evening here, he claimed the people of Chhattisgarh want to get rid of the ruling Congress. “We (BJP) say 'Shiksha Yukt, Vikas Yukt, Bhay Mukt' (educated, developed and fear-free) Chhattisgarh and the people are saying Congress-Mukt (Congress-free) Chhattisgarh,” Rai said.

“You can see the position of the Congress in the country. Why would not the people of Chhattisgarh and the country like to get rid of a party whose leader has been meeting Chinese diplomats? Would the people of the country want those who are well-wishers of China and meet with them to get elected to power in any of the states or the country?” the BJP leader said without naming anyone. Rai said many in the Congress speak the language of China with whom India is locked in a border stand-off for two years now.

“The people of Chhattisgarh have understood that Congress leaders speak the language of China. Not once but many times he (Rahul) was seen meeting with ambassadors of China. Now the people of Chhattisgarh and the country will give a reply for this to the Congress in the coming elections," he added.

As the video of Gandhi went viral on social media on Tuesday, the BJP alleged that he was at a "nightclub" when his party is "exploding", evoking a sharp response from the Congress which said he was in Nepal to attend the marriage of a journalist friend, and that is "not a crime".

Over a query on the state's fight against Naxalism for the last 40 years, the Union minister said the Centre has a strong policy for development of Maoist-affected areas and rehabilitation of those who quit violence and join the national mainstream.

“The Centre's policy is to eliminate Naxalism. We would also like to appeal to them (Naxals) to quit violence and return to the mainstream,” Rai said.

The Centre has several schemes for their (those who give up arms) development, employment, education and rehabilitation. Both the Centre and (affected) states want the Naxal menace to end, he said.

“Our special focus is on the development of the Naxal-hit areas and we have been allocating funds for it,” he added. He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' (with all, for everyone's development and everyone's trust) brought cheers to the lives of 130 crores of Indians and has worked towards eliminating poverty and ensuring amenities reach people.

“It was like the way (legendary king) Bhagirath brought Ganga Maiyya from the matted hair of Lord Shiva to the Earth”, the Union minister said. He hailed the Congress government in Chhattsigarh for its flagship project of Gauthan (cattle sheds in villages), but expressed apprehensions over its success.

“I visited a Gauthan and it seems to be a good concept. But I am not certain about its success… When I see the failure of various schemes, including those related to agriculture, education and drinking water, in the state, I doubt its success,” Rai added.

