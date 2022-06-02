'No AAP MP Or Punjab Minister Visited Sidhu Moosewala's Kin': Congress Makes Big Claim

Stepping up the ante on the Bhagwant Mann-led government, Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa alleged that no AAP MP or Minister had visited Sidhu Moosewale's kin even as 4 days elapsed since his death. Accusing AAP of being insensitive, he contended that the ruling dispensation was not bothered about the common man. However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali attended Sehaj Path prayers at the late singer-cum-Congress leader's residence in the Moosa village on Wednesday.

It’s been four days and not one M.P or Minister of ruling party AAP has visited the house of Sidhu Moosewala and stood by the family in this hour of grief. CM Bhagwant Mann ji is this what you meant when you said our Govt will be for AAM AADMI? — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) June 1, 2022

Earlier, Bajwa met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit along with other Congress leaders including Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Kuljit Singh Nagra. Apprised the Governor of the law and order situation in the state, they demanded an NIA probe into Sidhu Moosewala's murder. Addressing the media later, Warring who is Congress' Punjab unit chief maintained that the life of Moosewala could have been saved if the AAP government was more serious.

Lashing out at the AAP government, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring opined, "Bhagwant Mann doesn't know how to run the government. The government is being run by inexperienced persons in Delhi who wanted police under their jurisdiction. But they don't understand that this is a border state."

The murder of Sidhu Moosewala

In a shocking development on May 29, singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

A day earlier, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban. An official statement said, "In its fresh orders, the DGP stated that the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and on completion of the investigation, a police report under section 173 CrPCN shall be submitted in the court of competent jurisdiction. The SIT can co-opt any other police officer and take the assistance of any expert/officer, with approval of the DGP". So far, one person has been arrested in this case.