'No Action By Rajasthan Govt On Corruption': Sachin Pilot Asserts No Compromise On Demands

Amidst a prolonged feud between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, the latter while interacting with media in Tonk district said that there has been no action by the Rajasthan government as of now over corruption and that there will not be any compromise on the conditions that he had put earlier in May.

Speaking to the media, he said, "Three days ago there was a meeting in Delhi, I was present in that meeting and I said that the Congress party should take up the issue of corruption with zero tolerance. I spoke about the youth of Rajasthan and the issue of corruption in front of the high command. Tomorrow is the first date of a new month, let's see what the government does because the action has to be taken by the state government, and they have to sit for the investigation."

'Won't compromise on demands,' says Pilot

Sachin Pilot added, "It is impossible for anyone to think that someone will compromise with the future of the youth and against corruption, or that I will compromise on my demands."

Pilot in a meeting on May 15 had said that if his three demands from the state government were not met by the end of this month, he would launch a statewide agitation.

Addressing a rally earlier this month, at the end of his five-day long Jan Sangharsh Yatra, Pilot had demanded that the 'corruption-ridden' Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) be dissolved, reconstituted, and backed by a new law. He had also demanded that compensation be provided to 'lakhs of students who have suffered economically due to paper leaks and that a high-level inquiry be conducted into 'corruption cases' that took place during the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government.

Gehlot, Pilot to fight state election together

Contrary to this, Congress on May 29 announced Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot has agreed to fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly and have left all issues to be resolved by the party's high command.

Sachin Pilot said, "We have decided to fight the election unitedly. Both are in agreement that the Congress party has to go together and definitely, we will win the election in Rajasthan."

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "It is very clear that Rajasthan is going to be a strong state for the Congress party. We are going to win. Therefore, both the leaders Gehlot ji and Sachin ji have decided to go together. The Congress party will fight elections unitedly."

