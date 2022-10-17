'No Action On Corrupt But Hindi Agitation?': BJP Launches Scathing Attack On TN CM Stalin

The true intent of the ‘Hindi Agitation’ of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) Tamil Nadu government is to hide their incompetence in delivering the governance they promised, said BJP’s Annamalai. The DMK cadres on October 16 conducted widespread demonstrations in Tamil Nadu against the proposals of the parliamentary committee headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, to introduce Hindi as the medium of communication in all central institutes.

As a counter, the BJP will also stage protests in all the district headquarters in the state to expose DMK’s ‘deceitful drama’ said Annamalai.

‘CM Stalin unable to sleep because of partymen’

Annamalai in a social media post alleged of 'zero development work' done by the DMK government. “Instead of focusing on fulfilling the promises on which it rode to power, the incompetent DMK government has been solely focused on advertising without doing any work. Rampant corruption has become the order of the day,” said Annamalai and added that Chief Minister Stalin stated he isn’t able to sleep because of the activities of his partymen.

“From the cadres at the bottom to the ministers at the top, not a day goes by for them without denigrating and tormenting people that the Chief Minister himself lamenting in his party’s general council meeting that he is unable to sleep because of his partymen,” said Annamalai.

Toolkit of Hindi imposition

The post also carried allegations about various state issues, right from the inaction against an Ambur MLA who allegedly demanded 40% commission, to people purportedly dying from illegal mining activities.

‘What steps have been taken by DMK to promote Tamil’?

The ruling DMK government has taken no action for the promotion of Tamil language in the state, Annamalai claimed and asked, “Education in the mother tongue has been emphasised for the first time in the National Education Policy 2020. What has the DMK government done to spread Tamil except for announcements & advertisements?,” and also shared statistics on the lack of seats allocated for engineering courses in Tamil and also the meagre amount of students who have enrolled for the said course.

Annamalai cited the data and said, “In 2020, the number of students studying class 12 stood at 4,23,278. According to AICTE data, only 50 students enrolled in engineering courses in Tamil for 2021-22. Of the 1.9 Lakh engg seats, only 1377 are available for engg courses in Tamil.”

IMAGE: PTI