No Alliance Talks, Says Top Akali Dal Neta Post 4-hr Crucial Meet Amid BJP Merger Rumours

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is on the edge to get back to the NDA fold. Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal held a crucial meeting of district presidents and Halqa in charge on July 6 at the party office in Chandigarh. The four-hour-long meeting reached no conclusion regarding the alliance with BJP.

After the meeting, senior Akali Dal leader Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema said that during the meeting, the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections included issues against the government. He added that the party has constituted a four-member committee on UCC and that committee will meet the law commission to put up the SAD's version on UCC. Cheema again clarified that no discussion took place on any political alliance.

Though meeting with district presidents was scheduled just a day after the close-door meeting at Sukhbir Badal’s residence, a series of SAD meetings is a strong indication.

District presidents discussed the position of the party

All Akali Dal district presidents came with their records to reveal the political situation of SAD on the ground. Meanwhile, the district presidents discussed the position of the party on the ground and also the strongholds of SAD regarding the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha constituencies. After analysing the ground reality of SAD, Sukhbir Singh Badal will be holding talks with BJP over seat sharing and other issues.

'Alliance with BJP not on agenda,' says senior Akali Dal leader

Though all senior leaders of SAD have denied on record about any sort of alliance talks during the party meeting, it seems that that the leaders are not revealing anything till a formal announcement is made. Senior Akali leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said that it was a general meeting with all district presidents to take stock of the situation regarding the issues related to Punjab. He added that alliance with BJP is not on the agenda of the meeting.

'BSP is our alliance partner,' says Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “BSP is our alliance partner in Punjab and I have no idea from where the speculations with the BJP alliance are coming up."

As far as 120 leaders are attending the meeting and revealing the situation of SAD. The major concern for SAD is the declining political graph of SAD since 2017. SAD tried to come back to the political grounds in Punjab but the attempt did not fetch any fruitful results in the 2022 assembly elections.