'No Amount Of Condemnation Enough!': Owaisi Demands Punishment In Dumka Immolation Murder

After a woman in Jharkhand's Dumka was set on fire on August 23 by a person over an unreciprocated proposal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday condemned the horrifying incident, calling it a major example of inhumanity.

Speaking to the media, Owaisi said, "The incident in Dumka is highly condemnable. Any level of condemnation is not going to be enough. It is a major example of inhumanity. A young man burned a little girl alive. The accused should be given strict punishment under the law."

Meanwhile, following the unrest over the incident, Section-144 was imposed in the Dumka sub-division. The gathering of five and more people in one place has been prohibited. Police said that rallies, demonstrations, and processions are not allowed without prior permission. Viswa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists on Sunday staged a demonstration at Dudhani Chowk in Dumka town. The BJP too strongly condemned the incident and questioned the law and order situation in Jharkhand.

Woman Set On Fire In Dumka

On August 23, a woman was allegedly set on fire by a person after she did not reciprocate his proposal in Jharkhand’s Dumka district. She succumbed to her burn injuries in the early hours on Sunday. The accused, identified as Shahrukh has been arrested for allegedly pouring petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room and setting her on fire while she was sleeping.

Speaking on the incident, Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakda informed, “The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We will apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed.”

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday called the Dumka incident "heart wrenching". He said that the accused, who has been arrested, should get the "strictest of punishment" at the earliest. "A lot of evil acts are being seen in society. This incident is heart-wrenching and the law is taking its course. The accused has been arrested. It is our effort to see that he is punished at the earliest," Soren said.