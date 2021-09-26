No Audience, Nor Applause: Congress Mocks PM Modi's UNGA Address, Says 'losing Popularity'

The Congress party on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) address, stating that he had 'lost his popularity,' given the large number of vacant seats during his speech at the General Assembly.

"When PM Modi addressed the United Nations, many seats were vacant, and more importantly, no one even clapped. The 'self-proclaimed' most popular leader seems to have lost its popularity," the Congress tweeted, along with pictures of the Assembly, that appeared largely empty due to strict COVID-19 protocols.

Notably, this year the UNGA was scaled down because of the pandemic, and the number of people was limited to maintain social distancing measures. Due to this, very few seats were occupied at the UNGA during the address of participating leaders.

जब पीएम मोदी ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र में संबोधित किया तो बहुत सी सीटें खाली थी और उससे भी बड़ी बात यह कि किसी ने ताली तक नहीं बजाई। लगता है 'स्वघोषित' सबसे लोकप्रिय नेता की लोकप्रियता खत्म हो गई है। pic.twitter.com/HFc6izcbmH — Congress (@INCIndia) September 26, 2021

Hitting back at Congress, BJP's Sardar RP Singh said the party can stoop to any level in its attempt to criticize the Prime Minister.

"The Congress is not aware that COVID protocols are followed worldwide due to which more than half of the seats at the UNGA were empty. It is very sad that even after such a successful visit to the US that was appreciated by the world, the Congress is playing politics over his address," Singh told Republic TV.

Speaking about the UNGA address, Singh noted that PM Modi touched upon every issue during his speech, be it the Afghanistan crisis, the role of Pakistan and China without naming them, addressing climate change, or inviting global manufacturers to invest in India. He said, however, "the Congress can go to any extent to express their hatred towards PM Modi that they can demean the country too."

PM Modi at UNGA

Addressing the 76th session of the UNGA on Saturday, PM Modi paid tribute to those who lost their lives due to COVID in the past 1.5 years. Batting for strengthening democracy, PM Modi said, 'Yes, democracy can deliver... Yes, democracy has delivered' - pointing out to his own journey from a tea-stall vendor's son to PM. Detailing India's many COVID vaccines, he urged countries to 'Come and manufacture vaccines in India'. Slamming Pakistan and China, PM Modi warned against using terrorism as a weapon and asserted that Afghan soil should not be used as a 'terror bed' to spread terrorism.