'No Benefit In Alliances': Mayawati Says Allies Gain Not BSP; Going Solo In Upcoming Polls

In a big development, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati announced on Monday that her party will contest in all the upcoming assembly elections independently. Addressing a press conference on the birth anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, Mayawati said she fight solo in all poll-bound states of West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

"BSP is a party as well as a movement. Whenever we form an alliance with any party, our vote gets transferred to them, but their vote is not transferred to our candidates. There is no benefit to us in forging an alliance," she said. READ | Bengal polls: Congress releases 2nd list of candidates; scoffs at BJP for fielding 4 MPs

Mayawati stated that "casteist political parties gang up on BSP" during elections, adding that her cadres should be alert to ensure that the BSP movement goes on. "Only Bahujan Samaj Party is working towards strengthening the poor, deprives and the minorities," she added. The BSP has seen a wretched spell since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, and even from before that. It was even forced to ally with the SP for the Lok Sabha elections, but did not fare well.

Parties gear up for Assembly polls

The announcement comes just weeks ahead of assembly elections with 4 states and 1 UT ready to go to marathon polls simultaneously from March-April. Voting for the five assembly elections will begin on March 27, with West Bengal conducting the maximum eight phases continuing till April 29, and votes for the polls in the four states and one union territory will be counted on May 2.

The elections for the five assemblies are expected to witness a determined attempt by the BJP to put a strong show, including in Assam where it is already in power, as well as in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry where the saffron party has been pushing hard in recent years.

As many as 18.68 crore voters will be eligible to cast their votes at 2.7 lakh polling stations for 824 assembly seats across Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.