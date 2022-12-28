'No Border Issue Between K'taka And Maha, It's Created By BJP Govt': Cong's DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar attacked the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government as he said that the entire Maharashtra has hurt the sentiments of Karnataka, but still, BJP MPs and MLAs can't speak to their high command over the issue of the Belagavi border dispute.

He said, "BJP MPs and MLAs don't have any courage to speak in front of their high command. They're yet to go in a delegation to sort out the matter. Entire Maha government hurting the sentiments of Karnataka and its people. The border has been sealed, it isn't possible."

Speculating the politics behind the dispute between the two states, Shivakumar alleged that no land shall be given or taken by any state. "Not a single village or an inch of land will be given to Maharashtra. Even Maharashtra won't try to do it with us. It isn't possible. They are playing political hide and seek," he said.

The Karnataka Congress president also said while interacting with the media that there is no dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra. He said, "There's no border issue, it's been created by the BJP government in both states. Their's triple-engine government. They've their governments in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Centre. Union Home Minister Amit Shah made them talk and come out with some formula."

'Not surprised by hollow statements of Karnataka CM,' says DK Shivakumar

Taking to Twitter Shivakumar charged heavily on CM Bommai and said that he was not surprised by the 'lip service of Bommai with which he is giving just hollow statements'. He also threw a challenge on the Karnataka CM and asked to take an all-party delegation to Delhi for assurance on the matter by the Union Home Minister himself.

"Not surprised that CM is merely doing lip service with hollow statements. If he actually means that he doesn't want to cede an inch of Karnataka to Maharashtra, he should immediately take a all party delegation to Delhi and let Home Minister give a public assurance on the matter," he said.

Karnataka and Maharashtra, both passed resolutions over the border issue

On December 22, the Karnataka Assembly on December 22 unanimously passed a resolution on the border dispute with Maharashtra in order to protect the villages lying in the border area. Moving the resolution Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government will take all the legal measures to protect the interest of the state.

After which on Tuesday, Maharashtra Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution on the border issue with the neighbouring state.