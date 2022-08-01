'No Chances Of Recession': FM Sitharaman Eases Inflation Concerns, Presents Facts In LS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, asserted in her speech at the Lok Sabha that the Indian economy is better placed than several other countries due to several major steps taken by the Central Government and the Reserve Bank of India, despite going through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Finance Minister stated that the Government is making efforts to bring down retail inflation below 7%, further adding that India remains the fastest growing economy in the assessment by global agencies like World Bank and IMF. She also assured that India has zero probability of slipping into recession, unlike many other countries.

Here are some of the key points from the FM Sitharaman's speech:

Efforts made to bring down retail inflation below 7%

Indian economy getting more robust

Gross NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) of banks at a six-year low of 5.9%

India's debt to GDP ratio at 56.21% in FY22, much lower than many nations

India remains the fastest growing economy in the assessment by global agencies

'India remains fastest growing economy'

While addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday evening, FM Sitharaman began her speech by stating, "We've never seen a pandemic of this kind...all of us were trying to ensure that people in our constituencies are given extra help. I recognise that everybody -MPs & State Govts- has played their role. Otherwise, India wouldn't be where it is compared to the rest of the world. So, I fully credit the people of India for this...even against adversity we are able to stand up and be recognised as the fastest growing economy."

"World Bank, IMF and multiple organisations have periodically given India the fastest growing economy (tag), and each time we have to remain highest. We should appreciate this as Indians. Our people have gone through COVID waves, Russia Ukraine war which affected the global supply chain, we are much better than most countries. Globally India's growth remains at its highest after periodical assessments, this House should feel proud of this country and its people," she added.

'No question of recession in India'

Assuring that recession is unlikely to hit the country, the Finance Minister explained, "There is no question of India getting into stagnation or recession, unlike the US. The Bloomberg survey says there is zero probability of India slipping into recession, and several economies in the world are at risk of recession. 4 thousand banks in china are reportedly going to be bankrupt. India NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) of a scheduled commercial bank are 6 years low. So in China, 4000 thousand banks are going bankrupt and our NPAs are improving."

"Today we have announced the GST collection of July 22. We have garnered 2nd highest level since the GST is implemented. In April we got the all-time high collection. GST collection has been more than 1.4 lakh crore for the past 5 months. Indian economy is showing very positive signs," she added.

'Trying to maintain inflation at 7% or below'

The Union Finance Minister also highlighted that in spite of all the COVID-19 waves, lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war, India has held inflation below 7%. "It must be recognised. We are managing inflation at 7% or below 7%. Under the UPA regime inflation crossed double-digit, they should remember it when they demand inflation of less than 7%," she said.

"PM Modi has got a vote to fulfil people's expectations, we are delivering on the same lines of public expectations. Adhir Ranjan quotes economist like Koushik Basu, Raghuram Rajan. He quotes only selected one and won't quote all other economists. Raghuram Rajan recently appreciated RBI over India won't have issues like Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Raghuram Rajan said food inflation is coming down in the world and will reduce in India also. Steps are taken to reduce prices. Prices of edible oil have declined sharply from 1% to 7% in the last month," the Finance Minister said.