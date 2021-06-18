'No Change In Karnataka Leadership', Reiterates BJP; Promises Action Against Rebel MLAs

Putting to end all speculations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday affirmed that there will be no change in leadership in Karnataka. Addressing the media, party leader and state revenue minister R Ashoka said that BS Yediyurappa will continue as the Chief Minister of the state, and added that contrary to reports, there were no demands for his removal, except from two MLAs. Action against them will be taken soon, he promised.

There is no change in the leadership. BS Yediyurappa will continue as the Chief Minister. No MLA is talking about this. There are only one or two of them & we will take strict action within few days: Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka pic.twitter.com/RtcXKJuKio — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

This comes after BJP state in-charge Arun Singh condemned the open criticism of top state leaders by the MLAs. He said, "Everyone should be respected in the party. If something has to be spoken about, speak about the Congress party, speak about the failures of Siddaramaiah and DKS." Underlining that the party cadres were upset because of this, he said that they were 'talking to them and were trying to convince them'.

BJP MLC demands Yediyurappa to step down

JP MLC H Vishwanath had alleged that Yediyurappa's s on Vijayendra was taking 10% kickbacks in a Rs 20,000 crore Irrigation project. Stating that the state BJP vice-president had admitted to sending kickbacks to Central BJP leaders, he called for Yediyurappa to step down as CM. He also alleged that all ministers were unhappy with the CM, vouching for a 'true Lingayat leader' to replace the 78-year old CM.

"Tender worth more than Rs 20,000 crores has been released. It has 10% kickbacks. They are not clearing any file without kickbacks. This is the system of Vijayendra. Is the govt working for contractors? This is a people's govt," said Vishwanath.

Lashing against Vijayendra, he said, "They (Vijayendra and others) are telling that we are sending money to Central leaders. I asked (Arun) Singh also directly "How much have you received from him?". He said no." When asked about his threat that Yediyurappa may go to prison due to his family, he added, "It may happen. If he continues, in the same way, it may happen. My demand is to change the leadership and put a Lingayat leader for next 22 months". He concluded, "We are going into Assembly elections and then Parliamentary elections, before which all must be set right. It is the High Command's decision to change the CM. They will take an appropriate decision."

Rift in Karnataka cabinet

In January, days after reshuffling his cabinet, Yediyurappa reorganized some of the portfolios allocated to the seven newly inducted ministers after four cabinet ministers - JC Madhuswamy, MTB Nagaraja, K Sudhakar, and K Gopalaiah complained of the reshuffled portfolios. Apart from JC Madhuswamy, the other three ministers recently jumped ship from Congress and JDS respectively - propping up the Yediyurappa government. After waiting for a year, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inducted seven legislators namely - MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar, CP Yogeshwar, Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, S Angara into his cabinet on January 13. Senior BJP ministers like Anand Singh, CC Patil, Kota Srinivas Poojari, Prabhu Chauhan, A Shivaram Hebbar too had to let go of several key ministries to the new inductees leading to discontent in the Karnataka BJP camp. Yediyurappa formed his government on August 26, 2019, with the help of 16 rebels who switched from Congress & JDS.

