'No Change In UP Leadership, Yogi Adityanath BJP's Face Now & For 2022 Polls': Top Sources

A day after UP Congress leader Jitin Prasada switched to BJP, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which apparently led to far-fetched speculations of a possible change in BJP leadership in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections due next year. However, Republic sources tracking the meeting have revealed that there will be no change in the Uttar Pradesh Government or in the structure of BJP leadership in the state.

Sources have further revealed that a coordination committee will be formed in the state which will include senior leaders from the Centre as well as the state. The committee will directly report to CM Yogi Adityanath. The formation of a coordination committee is also being seen as a move to strengthen the chances of BJP retaining the government in the state after the loss in West Bengal Polls. The inclusion of Central leaders in the coordination committee is to bridge the gap if any between the Centre and the state government.

Preparations for UP Polls?

According to sources, two parallel meetings were held earlier in the day, one between Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah at the latter's residence and the other was between PM Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda. Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to meet BJP National Secretary BL Santosh later in the night.

To conclude his visit to Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh CM is said to meet PM Narendra Modi on Friday in a conclusive meeting after the series of meetings on Thursday. Also, sources have stated that Amit Shah and JP Nadda may also join the meeting. The series of meetings is being viewed as the beginning of preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election which is due next year. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath has met Jitin Prasada soon after concluding his meeting with Amit Shah.

Jitin Prasada joins BJP

Months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined BJP at the party headquarters in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Perceived to be a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Prasada had met Goyal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital ahead of the switch. His decision to join BJP is seen as a move to strengthen the saffron party in UP ahead of the assembly elections.