'No Chhath Politics,' Says Delhi CM Kejriwal As BJP MPs Defy Order & Take Dip In Yamuna

Participating in the Chhath festivities in Delhi's Kidwai Nagar, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an indirect reference to the BJP asserted that parties should not be indulging in politics over the festival. The statement of the AAP supremo comes as several from the BJP including the party's Delhi president Adesh Gupta defied orders of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and celebrated Chhath on the banks of river Yamuna.

As an alternative, as per the Delhi government, they had carved out over 800 ghats all across Delhi. Further, they claimed that they had provided funds to set up tents, arrange for microphones. Speaking of the same, Arvind Kejriwal said, "There were many hurdles in the celebration of Chhath, but we overcame all the obstacles with blessings of Chhathi Maiyya."

BJP flouts order, celebrates Chhath on the banks on river Yamuna

BJP's Delhi President Adesh Gupta performed the rituals at a ghat in Sonia Vihar with his supporters. Along with him, MP from northeast Delhi performed the rituals. Besides, his counterpart from West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma participated in the Chhath celebration at an artificial pond at Yamuna ghat near ITO. "Jai Chhathi Maiya. All the struggle was for these scenes. Ensured entry of every mother and sister inside the gate, took care of their safety and honour and provided all the facilities," Verma tweeted with pictures of a large number of devotees performing Chhath at Yamuna ghat.

Delhi HC rejects plea seeking Chhath Pooja celebration on banks of river Yamuna

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi High Court dismissed a petition seeking to allow Chhath Pooja celebrations in the national capital, Delhi, on the banks of the Yamuna River. Justice Rekha Palli said that the petitioner has approached too late and no order for the creation of an alternative site for performing rituals can be passed at this moment. She also noted that the novel coronavirus pandemic has not disappeared yet and the respondents have taken a decision in view of the same.

On October 29, DDMA had issued an order allowing celebrations of Chhath pooja at public places except on the banks of the Yamuna river.