'No CM Will Refuse', Rahul Gandhi Attempts Face Saver On Adani's Investment In Rajasthan

As years of Congress' 'Ambani-Adani' criticism got glossed with the Rajasthan government inviting Gautam Adani to the Invest Rajasthan Summit, former party president Rahul Gandhi tried a face saver on Saturday.

Addressing the media, the Gandhi scion claimed that Adani gave a proposal of Rs 60,000 crore to Rajasthan, an offer 'no CM would refuse'.

Further claiming that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot didn't give 'any preferential treatment' to one of the richest men in Asia or 'use his political power to help' the billionaire's business, Rahul Gandhi said, "I oppose the fact that the BJP government has made 2-3 people the monopolist in every business in India, I am against this concentration of capital, I am not against the business or co-operates."

Gehlot 'very much against the cronyism of the Modi variety'

Congress General Secretary in-charge of communication Jairam Ramesh, earlier said, " Adani wants to invest approximately ₹60,000 crore in Rajasthan. No CM will say don't invest. There are NO special rules or policies for Adani by RJ Govt. Gehlot is very much against the cronyism of the Modi variety."

Gautam Adani Announces Rs 65,000 crore investment in Rajasthan

Gautam Adani on Friday announced a Rs 65,000 crore investment in Rajasthan over the next 5 to 7 years in setting up a mega 10,000 MW solar power capacity, expanding cement plant and upgrading Jaipur airport. The investment by ports-to-energy conglomerate that Gautam Adani heads also spans city gas infrastructure for retailing CNG to automobiles and piped gas to households and industries as well as laying transmission lines to carry renewable power.

Speaking at the Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit in Jaipur, he said the Adani Group already has a sizeable presence in the state. It operates a thermal power plant, has set up a solar park and supplies coal to the state's power-generating units.