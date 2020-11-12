No-confidence Motion Against Meghalaya Govt Defeated After 40 MLAs Vote Against Motion

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday defeated the no-confidence motion passed against his Meghalaya Democratic Alliance-led (MDA) government by the Congress party after all 40 ruling MLAs voted against the motion by a voice vote in the state assembly.

Leader of Opposition Dr. Mukul Sangma put the motion to vote after the opposition alleged that the Sangma-led government was indulging in 'corruption' and 'illegal mining' and was not addressing the allegations that were being put forward by them. Apart from Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) legislator Adelbert Nongrum, who neither supported the government nor the opposition, all ruling MLAs voted against the motion.

Reacting to the no-confidence motion, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, "If we've failed, as alleged by the opposition, how come there is no abduction of civilians--from 210 cases during their time to zero today? How did we manage to lift the ban on coal mining, which they could not do during their time? How come the Covid numbers are the lowest today in our state? How are these 40 MLAs supporting us today? Why did the Public Index of 2020 rank us as the second best governance (governed) state in the country today?"

Sangma even took to Twitter and announced the MDA Government's victory against the opposition's motion saying, "The members of the Opposition had moved a no-confidence motion against the present government in the autumn session that was put to vote in the House. The resounding vote of confidence, with all partners of the MDA voting against the motion, shows their support and belief in this government."

The opposition Congress has 20 MLAs in the House of 60 members, while the ruling MDA, led by the NPP (which has 21 seats) enjoys the support of the UDP, the PDF, the HSPDPD and is backed by the BJP.

(With Agency Inputs)