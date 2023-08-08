No-confidence Motion In Lok Sabha: The Number Game And Speakers From Govt, Opposition

The Lok Sabha is set to embark on a critical discussion on Tuesday as the alliance of 26 Opposition parties, collectively known as 'I.N.D.I.A,' brings forth a no-confidence motion challenging the current National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Sources indicate that the opening statement in this high-stakes debate is likely to be delivered by Rahul Gandhi, the Wayanad MP whose Lok Sabha membership was recently reinstated following a Supreme Court ruling on the 'Modi surname' case. Following him, notable MPs from the Indian National Congress (INC), including Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, and Deepak Baij, are expected to address the House. The Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, is scheduled to speak on August 10, adding to the anticipation surrounding this pivotal parliamentary event.

The discussion on the no-confidence motion, slated for deliberation between August 8 and 10, will witness a total of 20 speakers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 15 speakers from Congress, each presenting their arguments and viewpoints on the motion, sources said, adding that Nishikant Dubey, an MP from the ruling BJP, will initiate the discussion from the government's side. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the House on August 10 on the motion concerned. The list of other BJP participants includes Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Smriti Irani, Locket Chatterjee, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Ram Kripal Yadav, Rajdeep Roy, Vijay Baghel, Ramesh Bidhuri, Sunita Duggal, Heena Gavit and Rajyavardhan Rathore.

Analysing the numbers: Who holds the majority?

The no-confidence motion carries immense significance within India's parliamentary democracy, invoking Article 75(3) of the Constitution to challenge the government's majority in Parliament. For a no-confidence motion to be presented in the Lok Sabha, it requires support from at least 50 members, as outlined in the constitutional framework.

The Lok Sabha's total strength stands at 543, with 537 effective seats and only 6 vacant ones. To understand the prevailing dynamics, let's examine the distribution of seats:

The newly-formed Opposition bloc 'I.N.D.I.A' commands a total of 144 seats. The seat distribution among its constituent parties is as follows: Indian National Congress (INC): 51, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK): 24, Trinamool Congress (TMC): 23, Janata Dal-United (JDU): 16, Shiv Sena: 05, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP): 04, Samajwadi Party (SP): 03, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML): 03, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC): 03, Communist Party of India (Marxist): 03, Communist Party of India (CPI): 02, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 01, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM): 01, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP): 01, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK): 01, Kerala Congress (Mani): 01.

In contrast, the Narendra Modi government holds a substantial majority with a total of 331 seats (inclusive of the Lok Sabha Speaker), wherein the BJP alone commands 301 seats. The distribution among the NDA constituents is as follows: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 301, Shiv Sena: 13, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP): 05, Apna Dal Soneylal (ADS): 02, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas): 01, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar): 01, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU): 01, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP): 01, Naga People's Front (NPF): 01, National People's Party (NPP): 01, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM): 01, Mizo National Front (MNF): 01, Independents (Sumalatha and Navneet Kaur Rana): 02.

Furthermore, the NDA enjoys additional backing from YSRCP (22 MPs) and BJD (12 MPs), adding 34 MPs to the NDA's 331, thereby totalling a formidable 365.

The looming no-confidence motion, while reflective of the essence of parliamentary democracy, faces an uphill battle given the stark difference in numerical strength. With the NDA firmly commanding a robust majority, it appears increasingly likely that the Opposition's motion will be rejected.