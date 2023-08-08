No-Confidence Motion: Top 10 quotes of LS speakers; ‘Congress adept at snatching defeat'

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday (August 8) was adjourned a little after 6 pm, concluding the debate on the Opposition’s no-confidence motion. The Opposition tried to corner the Centre on Manipur and a number of other topics, which led to a heated exchange of words during the discussion.

Terming the no-confidence motion against the Centre “historic,” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “It will be the last one which will be defeated before sessions move to the new Parliament building.”

BJD MP Pinaki Misra while speaking lashed out at the grand old party. “Always believed that Congress is adept at snatching defeat from jaws of victory,” he said.

Moreover, SP leader Dimple Yadav said the violence in Manipur was “state-sponsored ethnic violence.”

Here are top 10 quotes of Lok Sabha speakers