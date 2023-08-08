Last Updated:

No-Confidence Motion: Top 10 Quotes Of LS Speakers; ‘Congress Adept At Snatching Defeat'

BJD MP Pinaki Misra while speaking lashed out at the grand old party. “Always believed that Congress is adept at snatching defeat from jaws of victory,” he said

Isha Bhandari
No-Confidence Motion: Top 10 quotes of LS speakers; 'Congress adept at snatching defeat'

Top quotes of LS speakers. (Credit: ANI/PTI)


The Lok Sabha on Tuesday (August 8) was adjourned a little after 6 pm, concluding the debate on the Opposition’s no-confidence motion. The Opposition tried to corner the Centre on Manipur and a number of other topics, which led to a heated exchange of words during the discussion. 

Terming the no-confidence motion against the Centre “historic,” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “It will be the last one which will be defeated before sessions move to the new Parliament building.”

BJD MP Pinaki Misra while speaking lashed out at the grand old party. “Always believed that Congress is adept at snatching defeat from jaws of victory,” he said. 

Moreover, SP leader Dimple Yadav said the violence in Manipur was “state-sponsored ethnic violence.”

Here are top 10 quotes of Lok Sabha speakers

  1. “Manipur CM has to be blamed but give constructive solutions instead of bringing a no-confidence motion and laying blame. We need to speak in one voice and not fractions," said BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Lok Sabha. 
  2. Shrikant Eknath Shinde from the Shiv Sena countered the Opposition's charge that the PM was silent on the Manipur issue and asked who remained “mum” when there were terror attacks in Jaipur, Mumbai and Pune.
  3. Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, speaking for the Opposition bloc, alleged that PM Modi was against parliamentary democracy. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not believe in parliamentary democracy,” Roy said. 
  4. Posing scathing questions on the Opposition, independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana said, “The opposition is taking political benefits from the Manipur incident. Why did the I.N.D.I.A alliance not send a delegation to the state on 4 May?”
  5. 'In this Parliament, I would like to appeal to all. Let us go together on this journey of development', said Kiren Rijiju.
  6. BJP's Sunita Duggal said, "These people in opposition can form any alliance or group like I.N.D.I.A or others, but they cannot win the trust of people now."
  7. We are very very pained with what has happened in Manipur. Churches have been burnt, said Sardar Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal.
  8. The BJP took a jibe on last-minute change in Congress speakers’ list. “Maybe Rahul Gandhi woke up late,” said Sardar Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal.
  9. Opposition rebranded to I.N.D.I.A, to wash away UPA sins, said Shiv Sena MP Shrinath Eknath Shinde.  “Every leader in the I.N.D.I.A alliance is a PM aspirant. They should not worry much as PM Modi will again come for a third term,” he added, during a no-trust motion debate.
  10. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raised the issue of the Supreme Court staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark and said, “The Supreme Court has not given a judgement. It has given a stay order...He is saying that he will not apologise...Secondly, he says "I am not Savarkar" - You can never be Savakar..."

