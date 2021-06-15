No Congress Meet In Rajasthan Says MLA Bhanwar Lal Amid Speculation Over Cabinet Expansion

Amid discussions on cabinet expansion and political appointments in Rajasthan, Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma charged explosive allegations against Ashok Gehlot by stating that the Chief Minister is 'not meeting people in-person'. He further expressed his desire to become the CM however continued that 'sometimes we've to suppress our desires'. After targeting the CM, Sharma however clarified that 'I'm with Congress party & Sachin Pilot & CM Ashok Gehlot are my leaders'.

He further demanded 'senior-most leaders must be given due respect' while adding that some junior leaders have been given major spots in the party.

Pilot Sahab never demanded any post for himself. He has clarified that he will not* join BJP. I believe some junior leaders have occupied some big posts, which is going to hurt the party. Senior-most leaders must be given due respect: Rajasthan Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma pic.twitter.com/Oguke6vB5X — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2021

While particularly talking about possible cabinet expansion, the MLA cited 'Ek Anar, Sau Bimar' (used to refer to something that's in short supply & high demand) proverb hinting upon the political dispute in the party. The statement from the party MLA came after Sachin Pilot who is in Delhi for the past two days hinted upon discontentment with the Congress leadership for not fulfilling demands put forward by him.

Rajasthan political drama

Congress leader Sachin Pilot is likely to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and cabinet expansion decision is also said to be on the table. Sources suggest that Congress high command Sonia Gandhi has also intervened in the matter and taken action to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Gehlot is also conducting meetings with party members who switched from the BSP. Sachin Pilot's four to five loyalists are expected to get a position if expansion takes place. It is important to point out that the political drama in the party began few days after young leader Jitin Prasad joined the BJP and rumours of Pilot following the same path started surfacing. However, Sachin Pilot clarified that he is not going to join BJP as soon as reports started coming out.

Sachin Pilot's rebellion in 2020

Last year, Sachin Pilot had been in the news for staging a month-long coup against the Gehlot government in Rajasthan which failed to work out and Pilot had to return back to the party. However, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief but accepted his return. At that time also reports of Pilot planning to join BJP had come out.

(Inputs from ANI)