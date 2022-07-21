No COVID Restrictions During Ganesh Chaturthi, Muharram And Dahi Handi: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that there will be no restrictions on the Ganesh Chaturthi festival this year. He also informed us that there are no restrictions on the height of Ganesh's idol.

In a press briefing along with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde said, "For Ganesh Utsav, certain directions have been given to authorities concerned so that no problem is faced by the people in the state. There will be no restrictions on the height of Ganesh idols this year. The earlier restrictions on height will not be there."

Noting that Ganpati and Dahi Handi celebrations were hampered in the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Maharashtra CM said that there should be full-fledged celebrations this year.

"Our festival should be celebrated without any problems. Hence, all arrangements will be made. A single window permission system will be there. All the concession will be given," Shinde said.

Maharashtra CM Shinde made these announcements after chairing a review meeting on the state's law &andorder situation for the upcoming festivities of Ganeshotsav, Dahi Handi and Muharram, at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was also present with other administrative and police officials.

The 10-day Ganesh festival would begin from August 31 this year.

'Removed COVID restrictions during festival': CM

"All types of rules should be followed during Ganeshotsav, Muharram and Dahi Handi. We have removed whatever restrictions were there during COVID-19 but it is necessary to follow all the rules of the Supreme Court and the High Court," CM Shinde said.

The height of idols were restricted to four feet for Ganpati mandals in public places and two feet for home pujas by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government.