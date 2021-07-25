No Decision On Tie-up With Shiromani Akali Dal (United) In Punjab: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday denied having taken any decision regarding its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (United) in Punjab. AAP's Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha said that no decision has been taken regarding the alliance with SAD and no such talks were going on. Chadha’s clarification came after reports on a possible tie-up began to surface ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Raghav Chadha denies alliance with SAD

After a series of reports suggesting a possible tie-up between the two parties surfaced, AAP leader Raghav Chadha denied all such claims. Taking to his Twitter, Chadha wrote, "As the co-in-charge of AAP Punjab, I would like to make it clear that no decision has been taken on an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (United) and we are not in talks.” Chadha also tagged a report on a possible tie-up between the two parties ahead of the Punjab assembly polls next year, while giving his clarification.

AAP-SAD alliance on deck?

The AAP had earlier taken national politics by storm after winning four Lok Sabha seats in 2014 with 25 per cent of total votes. The party slumped in the 2019 elections and is now looking to find a strong comeback. The party is now aiming to make a strong impression in Punjab with the upcoming elections.

Punjab assembly elections

The term of the current Congress government in Punjab, led by Captain Amarinder Singh, expires on March 27, 2022. Following this, Punjab will once again go to the polls to elect new 117 members of the legislative assembly. Till now, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party have announced their alliance while Bharatiya Janata Party is still on the lookout for partners after facing heat over the three farm laws. Congress is currently partnerless and is looking to solve its internal issues before the polls. Aam Aadmi Party is now being rumoured to be looking at a tie-up with SAD. The Kejriwal led party is looking to fight against Congress and BJP with promises such as free electricity in the state.

IMAGE: ANI/ PTI