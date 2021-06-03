'No Decision Taken Yet': CMO Negates Ministers Announcement Of Unlock In Maharashtra

Negating the statement of Vijay Wadettiwar, the Maharashtra Chief Ministers' Officer on Thursday asserted that there's no plan of unlocking in the state. Taking to the official Twitter handle, the CMO stated that the restrictions continue to be imposed, and they haven't yet been relaxed as was claimed by the Minister earlier in the day. The confusion around the unlocking comes at a time when Maharashtra is seeing a decline in cases in the urban areas while the cases continue to rise in the rural areas.

Before the CMO, the Maharashtra Health Department had also issued a statement with regards to unlocking in the state. Pointing out that considering the changing form of the virus, it was important to decide whether or not to relax the imposed lockdown, the department vividly stated that restrictions have not yet been lifted. It added that the Disaster Management Department was still deciding on five stages, based on the positivity rate and the availability of oxygen beds.

"Thus, proposals for relaxation of step-by-step restrictions based on criteria are under consideration and implementation will be considered after full review by the concerned administrative units of the districts," it said while adding," The local administration is looking into the matter, and only after that the official decision will be taken and how this decision will be implemented will be clarified by the above ruling."

Unlock in Maharashtra?

The clarification from the CMO and the Health Department comes in response to Maharashtra leader Vijay Wadettiwar's announcement of a '5-level unlock plan' to ease the current restrictions. "The Uddhav Thackeray government has prepared a 5-level to unlock plan for the state on the basis of positivity rate and status of occupancy of oxygen beds in various districts. Places with the lowest positivity rate will have no restrictions," the Minister had stated.

Talking about the first-level of unlocking, the Minister had claimed that restrictions in districts with less than 5% COVID positivity rate and Oxygen bed occupancy less than 25 percent will be eased. The districts that included Thane, Aurangabad, Gondia, Jalgaon, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalna, Nagpur, Wardha, Latur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Washim, and Yavatmal, were to be allowed to operate restaurants, malls, shops, local trains, public places, tourist destinations, public, private offices, theatres, shootings, gatherings, social entertainment, marriages, gym, salon, beauty parlors to operate, the Minister had said. Moving on to the second level, the Minister had narrowed down on Mumbai, Amaravati, Ahmednagar, and Hingoli. As per him, these districts/cities were to be allowed to reopen gyms, salons, beauty parlors with 50 percent capacity.

He had placed Kolhapur, Usmanabad, Akola, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Beed, Satara, and Ratnagiri districts fall under the Level 3 category while Pune and Raigad districts had been listed in the Level 4 category. Lastly, talking about the Level-5 category, he had said that an E-pass were to be applicable for intrastate travel, however, RTPCR is not mandatory for the same. A separate plan for interstate travel will be declared shortly, he had added.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

On June 2, Maharashtra recorded 15,169 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 57,76,184 and 285 fresh deaths also added 268 previously unreported fatalities, the state health department said. The statewide toll rose to 96,751, it said. The new cases were higher than 14,123 infections registered on Tuesday. Recoveries far exceeded new infections.

(Credit-ANI/PTI)