'No Dharna' In Parliament? As Congress Forgets Own 2009 Order, Lok Sabha Speaker Unsparing

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday slammed the Opposition once again after a row erupted over a parliamentary bulletin on holding dharnas and protests in Parliament House precincts, as it turned out that such a circular is hardly a new development. He urged political parties to refrain from making allegations without getting into facts and pointed out that such circulars are being an issue for many many years.

Political parties slammed the government on the circular issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat which said "Members cannot use the precincts of the Parliament House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony."

"No circular was issued in Lok Sabha, but it's a process that has been continuing...since 2009 and even before that. I urge political parties not to make such allegations without facts," said LS Speaker Om Birla on the bulletin asking MPs to not use Parliament precincts for dharna, fast etc.

Birla informed that no circular has been issued in Lok Sabha and it is a process that has been going on since 2009. "No circular was issued in Lok Sabha, but it's a process that has been continuing...since 2009 and even before that. I urge political parties not to make such allegations without facts," Lok Sabha speaker told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Parliament House complex. This came after Republic accessed the 2009 circular which was virtually a carbon copy of the 2021 circular.

#BREAKING #RepublicExclusive | In another mega Newsbreak, Republic accesses 2009 UPA govt order as Vadra Cong gets 'fumed' over Dharna bandh at Parliament House



Tune in - https://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/XNo9jzcnxj — Republic (@republic) July 15, 2022

Expunged list row: No words banned, says LS Speaker

On Thursday too, the Opposition created uproar over certain words being categorised as unparliamentary in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. However, Om Birla made it clear that no words have been banned but will be expunged on a contextual basis.

"Have they (Opposition) read this 1100-page dictionary (comprising unparliamentary words), if they had...would not have spread misconception...It's been released in 1954...1986, 1992, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2010...began releasing on a yearly basis since 2010," he said while showing a 2010's 'expunged Words' book which was released by then UPA government.

A new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that the use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'Covid spreader', 'Snoopgate', 'baal buddhi', 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'drama', 'hypocrisy', 'corrupt' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both the Houses.