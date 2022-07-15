'No Dharna On Parliament Premises' Row: 2009 Order Exposes Oppn's Charge Against Centre

Republic TV on Friday accessed an order which exposes the claim of the opposition that the Centre wants to ban demonstrations on the Parliament premises now. Issued by the Parliament in 2009 when the Congress-led UPA was in power, this order stated, "Members are requested not to use the precincts of the House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony or the like". This was repeated word by word in another order issued in 2021. The only minor difference in the 2022 order is the usage of the word 'cannot' instead of 'requested'.

Moreover, the Lok Sabha Secretariat clarified that such guidelines are issued before every session of the Parliament and it is a routine affair, as opposed to what has been alleged by Congress and other parties. For instance, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill opined, "Dark day for democracy !! This is Official Stamp on BJP Govt mission to transform democracy into dictatorship where only heads should nod & slogans should not be raised !! Attack on ethos of Parliament -BJP wants to transform “temple of democracy” into “durbar of sycophancy”.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on this controversy raised by Congress, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "It is an argument based on half-truths and full lies. It shows the political and intellectual bankruptcy of Congress which has no real public issues to talk about. Hence, they are creating false flags. Please ask Jairam Ramesh- does he not know that the Security House does this every session? So, how come today it becomes dictatorial and yesterday it was a bastion of free speech"?

Furore over list of 'unparliamentary words'

A day earlier, opposition MPs cried foul over the expansion of the list of words considered 'unparliamentary' in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Words included in the list such as 'hypocrisy', 'Covid spreader', 'ashamed', 'hooliganism', 'drama' etc. will be expunged by the chair and won't be a part of the Parliament records if used by any parliamentarians. Dubbing it as a gag order on MPs, Derek O'Brien vowed that he is even willing to be suspended but won't stop using some of the new words inserted in the aforesaid list.

Maintaining that the release of the list classifying unparliamentary words is a routine practice since 1954, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla fact-checked the opposition. He clarified, "No word has been banned. Members are free to express their views. No one can snatch that right, but it should be as per decorum of Parliament".