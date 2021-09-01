No 'difference Of Opinion' Between CM Amarinder & Rahul On Jallianwala Bagh: Harish Rawat

Once again, resorting to damage control, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Wednesday asserted that there was 'no connection' between the statements of state's Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and party's former president Rahul Gandhi on the renovated Jallianwala Bagh. Speaking to the media, Harish Rawat made it clear that there was no 'difference of opinion' between the two leaders, as far as the memorial was concerned, and that the reports were 'misconstrued'.

In a bid to explain his point, the Punjab Congress in charge said, "During the press conference, you asked him as to how he found the structure, and he simply replied that it was nice. He wasn't aware of the tweet of Rahul Gandhi."

Difference of opinion in Congress?

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the revamped Jallianwala Bagh, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to criticize the renovation of the memorial complex as an 'insult to martyrs'. He added," I am the son of a martyr — I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost…We are against this indecent cruelty.”

जलियाँवाला बाग़ के शहीदों का ऐसा अपमान वही कर सकता है जो शहादत का मतलब नहीं जानता।



मैं एक शहीद का बेटा हूँ- शहीदों का अपमान किसी क़ीमत पर सहन नहीं करूँगा।



हम इस अभद्र क्रूरता के ख़िलाफ़ हैं। pic.twitter.com/3tWgsqc7Lx — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2021

However, hours thereafter, Chief Minister of Punjab from Congress Amarinder Singh said that the revamped Jallianwala Bagh Memorial "looks very nice". Complementing the revamp, Singh said, "I don't know what has been removed. To me, it looks very nice". He added, "The Smarak seeks to pay tribute to the great martyrs. so that history may always remember their sacrifice and our present and future generations can draw inspiration from their patriotism," he had said.

Jallianwala Bagh massacre

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also known as the Amritsar massacre, had occurred on 13 April 1919. A large but peaceful crowd had gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab, to protest against the arrest of pro-Indian Independence leaders Dr Saifuddin Kitchlu and Dr Satya Pal.

Hundreds of people were killed on the day after British troops fired indiscriminately on the unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled at Jallianwala Bagh. The fathering was part of nationwide protests against the Rowlatt Act which extended wartime repressive measures. According to British government records, 379 people including men, women, and children were killed while 1,200 were wounded in the firing. Other sources place the number of dead at well over 1,000.

Image Credit: PTI/ANI