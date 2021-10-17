No Dignity For The Dead In Congress-ruled Punjab: BJP On Singhu Border Killing

Responding to the horrifying murder of Dalit Labourer in Punjab, Amit Malviya, in charge of BJP's information & technology department, on Sunday, October 17, stated that the Dalit Sikh was cremated hurriedly and his family members were also not allowed at the cremation site. Lashing out at the Punjab Congress, Amit Malviya said that the party has no dignity for the dead.

Questioning the Dalit aspect of the murder, BJP leader wrote on Twitter, "No dignity for the dead in Congress-ruled Punjab, just because he happened to be a Dalit?".

According to Amit Malviya, the 35-year old Dalit Sikh was cremated in the dark using mobile torchlight and that his family members were also not allowed to see him for one last time.

Lakhbir Singh, 35 year old Dalit Sikh, who was hacked to death, was hurriedly cremated in the dark of the night, using mobile torch lights, family not even allowed to see him one last time.



No dignity for the dead in Congress ruled Punjab, just because he happened to be a Dalit? https://t.co/zZRonby07r — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 17, 2021

While Punjab BJP General Secretary, Harjeet Grewal told Republic TV, "Punjab state is headed by Dalit Chief Minister Channi but still such unfortunate incidents are witnessed".

Dalit lynching case

According to the PTI report, Labhir Singh is a Dalit labourer who was lynched for alleged sacrilege at the farmers' protest site. He was then cremated at his village Cheema Kalan in the presence of his family members amid tight security. The police sources informed that to perform Ardas, a Sikh religious prayer, no Sikh priest was found and no one from Cheema Kalan village arrived for the cremation. As per the information given by sources close to the family, people from the village didn't come for the last rites as there were allegations of sacrilege against Lakhbir Singh.

About 12 members were present at the cremation site including his wife Jaspreet Kaur, three minor daughters, sister Raj Kaur, sister-in-law Simranjit Kaur, and mother-in-law Sawinder Kaur.

For the police to escort Lakhbir's body in an ambulance, a large contingent of security personnel was deployed at the cremation site. In a recent update to the investigation of the case, two people belonging to the Sikhs' Nihang order named Sarabjit Singh and Narain Singh have been arrested.

Earlier on October 15, Lakhbir Singh's body was found tied to a barricade at the Delhi-Haryana border. His hand was chopped off and multiple wounds were caused by sharp-edged weapons. Following the crime incident, Sarabjit Sigh, wearing the blue robes of the Nihang order, claimed that the victim was punished for desecrating a Sikh holy book.

(Image: ANI/REPUBLICWORLD)