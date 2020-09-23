'No Directions To CBDT For Serving Income Tax Notice To Sharad Pawar': ECI Clarifies

The Election Commission on Wednesday refuted media reports claiming that an income tax notice was served to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in connection with poll affidavits submitted to the EC.

The commission released a statement clarifying that it has not given any directions to the tax authorities to serve notice to the veteran Maharashtra leader. On Tuesday, it was rumoured that the I-T department served a notice to Pawar, seeking clarification and explanation on his election affidavits.

No Directions from ECI to CBDT wrt IT notice to Sharad Pawar https://t.co/zImYpVmLrF — Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) September 23, 2020

While expressing solidarity with eight Rajya Sabha members suspended for misbehaving in the Parliament during the passage of controversial farm bills, Sharad Pawar, had accused the centre of pursuing an agenda against opposition as he referred to tax notices. The NCP Supremo was responding to media questions on reports that his daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray had received similar notices from the CBDT.

“I got a notice from the Income Tax Department in reference to the affidavit I submitted in 2020 and 2014 and 2009-10. They are asking for some information and clarification and similarly they have asked this to Supriya (Sule) also for the last three elections," PTI quoted Sharad Pawar as saying.

Sharad Pawar observes fast

In a show of support to the suspended MPs, Pawar (79) observed a fast on Tuesday. "I will also take part in their (eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs) movement. I will fast for a day to show support," he said during a press conference. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venakaiah Naidu on Monday suspended the members — Trinamool's Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, AAP's Sanjay Singh, CPM's KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim And Congress' Rajiv Satav and Syed Naseer Hussain — for the rest of the Monsoon Session for storming the well of the House and charging towards deputy chairman Harivansh while discussions were underway on the farm reform Bills a day earlier.

