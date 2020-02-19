AICC Gen-sec Confirms Having No Discussion With Sonia Gandhi For Priyanka's RS Nomination

The All India Congress Committee’s General Secretary Avinash Pande while speaking to the media on Wednesday, February 19, said there has been no discussion with the interim President of Congress, Sonia Gandhi regarding the nomination of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Rajya Sabha. This clarification comes after media reports claimed that Priyanka would be nominated for Rajya Sabha. Presently, Rajasthan can send two people to Rajya Sabha.

Avinash Pande on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s nomination

"Priyanka Ji is a well-accepted leader in the party, Rajasthan is one of the states which is in a position to send two people to Rajya Sabha. All the workers and the leaders of the party wish to send her to Rajya Sabha," said Avinash Pande.

Pande further said, "The states which are in the position to send their members to Rajya Sabha are competing with each other on this.” "As far as I am concerned, no discussion has taken place with the Congress president regarding this issue yet, whenever the time comes, Congress president will take the call," he added.

Congress keen on sending Priyanka to Rajya Sabha

There is widespread speculation over Priyanka Gandhi being among probable candidates considered by the Congress for a Rajya Sabha nomination. Reportedly, the Congress has, however, remained silent on the issue and have dubbed it as speculative. When asked about Priyanka Gandhi's name among probable candidates for Rajya Sabha berth, the party chief spokesperson said, "We do not answer speculative questions".

Priyanka Gandhi is the party's general secretary and is in-charge for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 51 seats are falling vacant in Rajya Sabha in April and the Congress is likely to bag over nine seats in the upcoming elections in party-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra. Elections to the Rajya Sabha are indirect; members representing States are elected by elected members of legislative assemblies of the States in accordance with the system of proportional representation.

(With Agency Inputs)

