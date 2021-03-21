'No Doubt My Son Will Win Nandigram': Suvendu Adhikari's Father Thunders After Joining BJP

In a big turn of events, TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's father - TMP MP Sisir Adhikari joined the saffron party under the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in West Bengal's Egra on Sunday. Asserting that his family was 'with the citizens of Bengal', Sisir thundered with 'Jai Siya Ram' and 'Jai Bharat' slogans at the BJP rally.

With the TMC veteran's decision to join the BJP and follow his son's footsteps, Sisir Adhikari was asked if Suvendu Adhikari would win the prestigious battle of Nandigram in the upcoming assembly elections. "My son is winning the Nandigram seat and there is no doubt about this. This assembly poll is a battle to save our prestige," said the veteran leader.

West Bengal elections & Nandigram battle

Nandigram has emerged as the fulcrum of the fiercely contested West Bengal Assembly Elections. Here, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee looks to face her once protege Suvendu Adhikari who administered repeated jolts to her after he quit the TMC and joined the BJP inciting several others to follow suit.

For Mamata, this war is personal since Nandigram is the cradle of the anti-land acquisition movement that catapulted her to power in 2011. In this ego battle, she announced that she will contest only from the Nandigram seat in East Midnapore and not from Bhowanipore, as per her earlier plans. On the other hand, Adhikari is certain that he will not only defeat her from her bastion but send her back to Kolkata.

Earlier this week, while speaking to Republic TV, Sisir Adhikari had accused Banerjee of using 'insulting language' in her rallies and mentally torturing his family. "She (Mamata Banerjee) was abusing, using false language, assaulting language in every meeting, torturing mentally and physically my family. Our history is more than 60-62 years. I was a Gram Panchayat member in 1962-63. In 1969, I was elected the Municipal Councillor." He added, "Suvendu is a voter of Nandigram. She is a voter of Bhawanipore, Kolkata. Who is she to call Suvendu an outsider?" he questioned.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from March 27 to April 29, 2021, in eight phases and votes will be counted on May 2.