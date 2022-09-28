'No Drama In Rajasthan': KC Venugopal Denies Congress Crisis; Reveals When Chaos Will End

Amid the high-octane political drama in Rajasthan over the appointment of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's successor, Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi's close aide KC Venugopal has said that there is no political crisis in the state and everything will be resolved in two days. The faceoff between the Gehlot and the Pilot camp began in view of Gehlot allegedly contesting the Congress presidential poll, scheduled for October 17.

"There is no drama in Rajasthan. Everything will be cleared in a day or two. The media may see this as a drama but at least you are discussing the Congress' president election. You cannot discuss the presidential election of any other party in this country. We are doing it in a very democratic manner, it will end in two days smoothly," news agency ANI quoted KC Venugopal as saying.

The Congress leader's remarks came after a political crisis unfolded in Rajasthan after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot refused to give up the top chair of the state to his former deputy and now rival Sachin Pilot, following his candidature for the party president's post.

Congress issues show cause notice to 3 MLAs of Gehlot camp

The Congress party issued show cause notice to three loyalists of Gehlot over the breach of discipline in Rajasthan on September 25. The move was taken on the recommendation of AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge who submitted their reports to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

The MLAs who were served the show cause notice are Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman Dharmendra Rathore and Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi.

Political drama in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot confirmed that he will contest the upcoming election for the Congress president's post as he failed to convince Rahul Gandhi to enter the poll fray. Following his announcement, speculation was rife that a new Chief Minister will be elected.

However, the infighting hit Congress as over 90 MLAs of Ashok Gehlot camp didn't turn up at the Congress Legislature Party meeting and instead went to the Speaker to submit their resignation letters demanding that a decision on the CM must be taken by the new Congress president, Gehlot must have a say in it, and the position shouldn't be given to Sachin Pilot or any of his supporters. The MLAs even termed Pilot as a "traitor" and said that MLAs of Rajasthan will not sit through and tolerate traitors being rewarded for the post of Chief Minister.

Putting the Gehlot camp's demand forward, Gehlot loyalist Shanti Dhariwal said, "The MLAs want someone from 102 MLAs to become the Chief Minister who huddled together to stay with Congress for over 34 days (in 2020) when Pilot tried to destabilise the government."