'No False Cases Against Anyone In Maharashtra': Raut On Fadnavis' 125hr Recordings Charge

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hit out at former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of 'training' national agencies to fabricate false cases against others. Hitting back at former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis over his 125 hours of recordings against the MVA Government, Raut accused the leader of 'maligning' the state police.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut somehow claimed, "False cases are never filed against anybody in Maharashtra. National agencies like NCB, CBI, and ED get trained by the BJP and fabricate false cases, not Maharashtra police. Fadnavis should have patience, his sensational remarks are maligning state police."

Fadnavis shares 125 hrs of recordings, alleges plot to frame BJP netas

In a massive development on Tuesday, March 8, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis made sensational charges in the House. Fadnavis claimed that the Special Public Prosecutor of Maharastra was conspiring to trap opposition leaders including him, Girish Mahajan, Mungantiwar among others. He further alleged that Eknath Khadse of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was a part of the conspiracy.

The BJP leader has produced a pen drive, comprising 125 hrs worth of video recordings to support his allegations. He has handed over the pen drive of selected videos to the Speaker and has that a copy will be given to Home Minister of the state, Dilip Walse Patil, too.

"There is so much material in it, that an entire web series can be made on this," he said in the assembly. Having produced the Pendrive, he demanded a CBI inquiry in the matter. "If the case is not given to CBI, we will move to court and seek CBI inquiry from the court," he said.

Meanwhile, staging a protest demanding Minister Nawab Malik's resignation, Fadnavis was detained by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday. The leader was holding a protest along with key BJP leaders at the Azad Maidan with the motto 'Nawab Malik Hatao, Desh Bachao'.

Malik has been arrested over a terror-funding cum money-laundering case in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The MVA government has refused to seek Malik's resignation citing vendetta by central investigative agencies.

(With agency inputs)