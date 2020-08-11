Bulandshahr Incident: 'No Fear Of Law In State', Says Priyanka Slamming UP Govt's Inaction

Expressing distress over the Bulandshahr incident, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that it reflects that there is no fear of law in Uttar Pradesh, adding that the women are insecure in the state. This comes after a young girl from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr died in a road accident after she fell off her bike while trying to avoid eve-teasers who was chasing her.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka leveled allegations at the state government, accusing the latter of not taking incidents of eve-teasing seriously. She said that a sweeping change was needed and the "state government should adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards crime against women."

बुलंदशहर की घटना यूपी में कानून के डर के खात्मे और महिलाओं के लिए फैले असुरक्षा के माहौल को दिखाती है।



ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि प्रशासन छेड़खानी की घटनाओं को गंभीरता से नहीं लेता।



इसके लिए व्यापक फेरबदल की जरूरत है। महिलाओं पर होने वाले हर तरह के अपराध पर जीरो टॉलरेंस होना चाहिए।



Earlier in the day, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also condemned the incident and demanded action against the culprits.

Girl Home From College In America dies After Eve-teaser Chases Her

Sudiksha Bhati was travelling with her uncle to get her transfer certificate from college when a man on a Bullet bike began to chase her and harass her. After the unknown miscreant overtook them, Sudikhsa's uncle lost control of his bike which skidded on the road, throwing both Sudiksha and her uncle onto the road. While her uncle survived the accident, Sudiksha suffered serious injuries on her head and lost her life.

"We went to collect her TC from her college. When we crossed Bulandshahr, a bike tried to overtake us many times; the accused was trying to present himself as a stud. He was, again and again, overtaking us and suddenly he comes in front of the bike. With a sudden fast break, I lost control of the bike and my niece fell down. I was unconscious. She was studying in America," said Satyender Bhati, the uncle of the girl.

Another relative spoke about how Sudiksha was a topper from the state and was sent to the United States on a scholarship. "She was studying in America and was the topper of Bulandshahar. The government had given her around 4 crore rupees worth of scholarship. Her flight to America was on August 20, she had come back due to the COVID situation," said Omkar, her relative.

