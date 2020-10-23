'No Free Vaccine For People Of Karnataka?' Siddaramaiah's Jibe At BJP's Poll Promise

Taking a dig at BJP's poll promise of providing free COVID vaccine to the people of Bihar, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned if the people of Karnataka would also be given the vaccine for free since there is no election in the state in near sight. The Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LOP) also questioned if the votes mattered more for BJP than 'health and life' and added that since there is no election in Karnataka soon, does it mean that there will be no free vaccine for the people of the state. He emphasized that the CM of Karnataka and the state's BJP President should demand free vaccine for Kannadigas.

.@FinMinIndia @nsitharaman has made it clear that distribution of free vaccine is dependent on the electoral outcome in Bihar.



Should pandemic not be a concern for Central govt?



What does @narendramodi have to say about this?



Is it 'Vote over Health & Life' for @BJP4India?

1/3 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 23, 2020

There is no general election in Ktaka now.



Does this mean Kannadigas will not get free vaccine?



I hope 25 MPs, @CMofKarnataka & @BJP4Karnataka President has spine to demand free vaccine for Kannadigas also.



Or will BJP President make way for another general election soon?



2/3 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 23, 2020

Kannadigas are waiting for the announcement of free vaccine by govt.



Will @BJP4Karnataka President assure on behalf of @narendramodi?



Or



Will he conspire against @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP to eventually promise in the election manifesto?#OpportunistBJP



3/3 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 23, 2020

Siddaramaiah's remarks come in light of the announcement by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who announced free vaccine for the people of the state after BJP's promise in Bihar. Claiming that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the state was 'completely under control', Chouhan said that the vaccine was being prepared at a great pace in the nation. Polling for the vacant 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 3 while the results are slated to be declared on November 10.

Tamil Nadu & Bihar announce free vaccines

Earlier in the day, AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami (EPS) announced that the state government will provide free vaccines to all whenever such a vaccine was available. Similarly, BJP in its poll manifesto in Bihar promised to provide free vaccine to the state subjects as and when it is approved. The Congress, DMK have lashed out at BJP's Central government for such an announcement, with Rahul Gandhi telling 'Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it'.

Soon after the BJP announced its manifesto for the Bihar elections, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, took a jibe at the promise of providing free COVID vaccine to the people of the state if it is elected back to power. Taking a dig at the manifesto, Gandhi tweeted that the government had just announced 'India's strategy' for access to COVID vaccine, implying that citizens would be provided with the vaccine depending on the upcoming state assembly elections.

