'No Fruitful Purpose Will Be Served': Here's What Manish Sisodia Said In His Bail Plea

AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who filed a bail plea in Rouse Avenue Court on March 3, has mentioned in his bail application that no fruitful purpose will be served by keeping him in custody as all recoveries have already been made.

The city court is likely to hear the bail application of AAP leader, arrested in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, on March 4, when he is also scheduled to be produced before the judge on the expiry of his five-day CBI custody.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia, whose bail plea was junked in Supreme Court recently, has also gone on to mention in his bail application before the Delhi court that he has joined the probe as and when called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The probe agency arrested Sisodia on Sunday, February 26, in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were claimed to have been found unsatisfactory.

Sisodia’s CBI remand ends today

The Delhi court on February 27, remanded the AAP leader in CBI custody for five days, which is scheduled to end today, to allow the probe agency to get "genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for "a proper and fair investigation".

Special judge MK Nagpal highlighted that the accused had already joined the probe on two earlier occasions, but it has been seen that he failed to provide legitimate and satisfactory answers to most of the questions raised by the probe agency during the investigation.

"He has failed to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him during the investigation conducted so far," the court had said.

"It is true that he cannot be expected to make self-incriminating statements, but the interests of justice and of a fair investigation require him to come up with some legitimate answers to the questions which are being put to him by the investigating officer (IO)," the judge said.