'No Greater Patriotism Than Participating In COVID-19 Fight', Says Sonia Gandhi To Nation

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday released a video message and expressed gratitude toward the frontline Covid warriors fighting against the coronavirus.

In a video shared with Congress' Twitter handle, Sonia Gandhi said that there is no greater patriotism than the persistence of government officials including doctors, sweepers, police in the Corona crisis. She expressed confidence that the country will defeat coronavirus with a sense of unity, discipline, and self-confidence. Gandhi also thanked the countrymen for maintaining patience in the time of crisis amid the nationwide lockdown.

In her message, the Congress chief asked people to stay indoors, show courage, patience and maintain peace during these testing times. In a message to health workers and the police, she said, "What can be more patriotic than participating in this fight. We will never forget the sacrifices you and your family have made. Despite risks, you are fighting the battle from the frontlines. We lack safeguard mechanisms for you, but you are still helping us in the fight. Police, doctors, sanitation workers all are doing their bits.

"We need to respect them. There are reports of doctors being attacked. This is wrong," Sonia Gandhi added. "The entire nation is united in this fight. Congress workers are there to help you at every stage. You can contact our control rooms and we will try our best to help. Whether we are in the opposition or in the ruling government, Congress is there with you at each step."

Sonia Gandhi writes to PM

Welcoming the Centre's decision of providing 5kg grain to the beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to PM Modi asking him to expand the benefit to 10kgs for the next three months.

"Firstly the provision of 10kg grains per person to NFSA beneficiaries must be extended for an additional period of 3 months till September 2020," read her letter. Sonia Gandhi added that apart from NFSA beneficences, the same provision should be extended for a period of 6 months to those who do not hold ration cards or are excluded from the NFSA list but face food insecurities. "Secondly 10kg grains per person may be provided free of cost for a period of 6 months to those who may be facing food insecurity but not holding ration cards," she added.

