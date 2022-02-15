Hours after his exit from the Congress, former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar spoke exclusively to Republic TV and stated that he saw 'no hope for change' from the party. Detailing reasons behind his resignation, Kumar asserted that senior leaders in the party felt that their views were not important, and his painful decision had been taken after much deliberation and in view of the current circumstances of the party.

"My letter is clear and self-explanatory. I will continue to pursue public and national causes outside the party folds because I feel within the party, I am unable consistent with my dignity to make a contribution. It was a difficult decision, but had to be made after my 46 years of association. I do not regret it. It is not an impulsive call. I made this decision after much deliberation and keeping in mind various circumstances of the last few months and several years. I saw no hope for change for the better," said Ashwani Kumar.

"Senior people feel their views are not important, they are not a part of the deliberative process. It is diminishing of an individual and if you feel diminished, you are not able to contribute to the best of your abilities. The Congress party was not an instrument of elevation," he added.

Ashwani Kumar resigns, Congress denies impact

In a massive blow to Congress which is battling infighting in multiple states, senior leader Ashwani Kumar resigned from the party on Tuesday. Addressing a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, Kumar stressed that he can further national causes only outside the party fold. Highlighting his association with the party that lasted for over 4 decades, he expressed a desire to actively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership.

Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress pic.twitter.com/BwUuqhqSH6 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab for three consecutive terms from 2002 to 2016. He has served as the Minister for Law and Justice in the UPA government led by Dr Manmohan Singh from 2012 to 2013. The veteran politician also represented India at various global forums including the United Nations General Assembly, the United Nations Security Council and the World Economic Forum and was Singh's special envoy to Japan.

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Tuesday said that the resignation by the senior leader is not going to impact the party in the Punjab Assembly elections 2022. Speaking at a press conference, the grand old party's spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said that that party is going 'steady strong' with no impact on political development.

Image: Republic