As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes over half the tenure of his second term, a survey was conducted by CNX in which, citizens across the Nation evaluated him and his government on various parameters- starting from his way of governance at the domestic level to the trajectory of India under his leadership at the Global stage. Mohandas Pai, an eminent panellist, was of the opinion that PM Modi has helped the economically disadvantaged sections of the society the most compared to his predecessors.

On the question 'Has PM Modi bolstered the strategic direction of the country?' 55.19% of the poll's respondents have said 'Yes', while 29.3% have said 'No' and 15.51% have answered 'maybe.' Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital and former CFO of Infosys while presenting his view said that no Indian Prime Minister has helped the poor as Narendra Modi has done. Underlining that PM Modi has provided all necessities to the people through his strategies, he said, "1.5 billion Aadhaar numbers, 4.5 million bank accounts, 10 crore gas connections, 5 crore houses being built, water in the taps of all houses was provided under Modi-government."

Mohandas Pai said, "That's what is paying off right now. That's what is being projected by so many people answering with a yes to the question of him bolstering the strategic direction of the country."

Has PM Modi bolstered the strategic direction of the country?

The CNX 'National Opinion Poll 2021'

The survey answered multiple qualitative questions on the Prime Minister and his governance. It revealed that over 67% of people believe PM Modi's leadership has been transformative for India, whereas 72% also feel that India's strategic trajectory on the global stage under the PM's leadership is positive.

Also to do with India's place in the global scheme-of-things, the poll revealed 67.5% of respondents believe India is claiming its rightful place in the world under the Prime Minister's leadership, whereas a similar number of people, on another count, believe PM Modi's model of transformative governance has been inclusive.

(Image: PTI)