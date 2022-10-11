'No Injustice To Sadhus In Maharashtra': CM Shinde Assures Punishment In Palghar Lynching

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured justice for the Sadhus who were lynched to death in Palghar on April 16, 2020.

"Injustice will not be done to Sadhus in the state and those who have done it will get strict punishment," the Chief Minister said while speaking to reporters. Shinde's statement comes after the Maharashtra government decided to transfer the Palghar lynching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Injustice will not be done to Sadhus in the state and those who have done it will get strict punishment: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Maharashtra govt transferring probe in 2020 Palghar mob lynching case to CBI pic.twitter.com/AbBdodDYoO — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

The two Sadhus, who were killed on the suspicion of being child-lifters, were identified as Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj. They were reportedly on their way to Gujarat's Surat to attend a funeral but their vehicle was stopped by a mob in the Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka. While several police officials were present at the spot after being informed about the Sadhus, they stood as spectators (as was shown in the videos) when a crowd reportedly consisting of around 300 people killed the Sadhus as well as their driver.

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), it was revealed that the Maharashtra government has agreed to hand over the case to the CBI.

Shinde government's decision triggers an attack on MVA

Since the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had opposed handing over the case to the CBI, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are accusing the Maha-Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of covering up the matter. "The previous government led by Uddhav Thackeray was supported by the Congress, who are the appeasement policyholder and within 32 weeks he became pro-Muslims and anti-Hindu. The Sadhus were killed, and evidence was available but the police were pressurised to not take any action," Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya told Republic TV.

"Till this moment, the entire nation has not forgotten about this incident, the Sadhus were brutally lynched in Palghar. We demanded the Uddhav government transfer the case to CBI but Uddhav, who used to talk about Hindutva not only refused our demand but also of Sadhus and people who came out on the streets staging protests," BJP member Ram Kadam said.