The rift between the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government and Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan came to the fore once again on the eve of Telangana Formation Day. According to sources, the Governor did not receive any invitation from the government for the Formation Day celebrations.

However, Tamilisai Soundararajan, who assumed office as Governor in 2019, may participate in the Telangana Formation Day (June 2) celebrations at the Raj Bhavan even if she doesn’t get an invitation from the State government.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday launched Formation Day celebrations by hoisting the national flag and paying tributes to the Telangana martyrs.

తెలంగాణ ఆవిర్భావ దినోత్సవ సందర్భంగా గన్ పార్క్ వద్ద అమరవీరుల స్థూపానికి నివాళులర్పించిన ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కేసీఆర్



Decennial year celebrations were held at the newly-created Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

The Ministry of Culture, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, is celebrating Telangana Formation Day at Golconda Fort in Telangana. The Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER, G. Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the two-day festivities with a flag-hoisting ceremony on June 2, followed by cultural performances in the evening. The celebrations will be in the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

PM Modi extends greetings on Telangana Formation Day

Extending greetings to the people of Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, "The skills of its people and the richness of its culture are greatly admired. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Telangana."

Taking to Twitter, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao also extended wishes to the people of the State on the tenth Telangana Formation Day. The Chief Minister recalled the struggles put up and sacrifices made by the people for the Telangana Statehood in the six decades-long movements.

Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan also took to Twitter to extend her best wishes on the Telangana Formation Day.

Telangana Formation Day celebrations

Celebrations for the Telangana Formation Day on June 2 include various events such as a march past, photo and painting exhibitions, classical dance performances, and performances by Manjula Ramaswamy and her group. Renowned Telugu singers Mangli and Madhupriya are also slated to perform. The first day of the celebrations will be concluded with a spectacular performance by singer Shankar Mahadevan, featuring patriotic songs.

On day 2, (June 3), the public will witness folk-dance performances including Dimsa, Dappu, Bonalu, and Gussadi. Additionally, a theatrical production on Raja Ram Mohan Roy will be staged, and the day will culminate with a multilingual mushaira.

Notably, according to the Ministry of Culture, the event is part of the special campaign called Qila Aur Kahaniya which aims to highlight the forts and their illustrious history throughout India promoting the theme of Cultural Pride.