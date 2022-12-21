'No Law & Order In Punjab': Akali Dal's Harsimrat Badal Calls Punjab CM Mann 'Incompetent'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government over the current law and order situation in the state. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the SAD leader called Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann incompetent. She said there is a lack of governance in Punjab and the state has been left to the mercy of gangsters. Being a border state, Punjab should be taken seriously, she said.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal hits out at Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Govt

"In the last 6 years, under five years of Congress and one year of the AAP regime, law and order have plummeted to such an extent. Let's not forget that Mukhtar Ansari was brought as a state guest and kept in Punjab by the Congress. Every night he was allowed to meet his wife during his custody. Gangster Deepak Tinu who killed Sidhu Moose Wala was escorted by Punjab police every night to meet his government and eventually ran off under the AAP government. There is no law and order in Punjab because there is no government. And due to certain activities happening like-- drugs, liquor, terrorist, or youngsters coming forward to take Punjab back to those dark days," said Harsimrat Kaur Badal

She further said, "When the Central government can witness the incompetent Chief Minister (Bhagwant Mann) unable to handle the situation, they should become more vigilant as 50% of Punjab is under Border Security Force (BSF). But, unfortunately, everyone has just shut their eyes without realising that Punjab is the fence that stops Pakistan from ruining our country. We can see what's happening in Jammu & Kashmir and that's why Punjab should be taken seriously. Narco-terrorism and drones dropping arms and ammunition on daily basis are making the state really unsafe. The youths are fleeing from Punjab leaving it at the mercy of the gangsters".