'No Meaning In It': Bihar DyCM Tejashwi Slams BJP After CBI's Chargesheet Against Lalu

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Yadav in the 'land for jobs' scam.

He claimed that the central agencies were brought forward after the BJP couldn't sustain itself in front of the grand 'Mahagatbandhan' alliance. Tejashwi also reiterated his allegations that constitutional institutions are being misused.

Speaking to the media, Tejashwi said, "When BJP loses and can't sustain itself in front of grand alliance, they (central agencies) are brought forward. As long as constitutional institutions are misused these things will happen, there is no meaning in it."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also lambasted the saffron party and claimed that the CBI action is a result of 'Mahagathbandhan' government.

"Now that I am back in the alliance a new thing has started. Is this the way? (yeh koi tarika hai). It seems they are acting upon whims and fancies," said the CM.

Land-for-railway jobs scam: CBI files charge sheet against Lalu, Rabri

The CBI on Friday filed chargesheet against former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others in collections with the alleged land-for-railway jobs scam.

The agency has also named Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, former Central Railways general manager Sowmya Raghvan, former CPO Railways Kamal Deep Mainrai, four private individuals and seven aspirants appointed as substitutes.

"During the investigation, it has been found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM, Central Railways, and CPO, Central Railways, engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. It was also alleged that the candidates have used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways," the spokesperson said.