No more protection to drug peddlers in Punjab, freeing youth from addiction most important: Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) After the AAP government in Punjab ordered a crackdown on those selling narcotic substances, the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the drug peddlers will no more find any protection in the state and strict action will be taken against them to free the youth from the shackles of addiction.

He said his party will work with the people of the state to solve the problem of drug addiction.

"It is most important to bring Punjab's youth out of drug addition. Now, there is an honest government in Punjab. There will be no protection to drug peddlers. Strict action will be taken against them," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will solve this problem by working with the people of Punjab wholeheartedly," the Delhi chief minister added.

Kejriwal's assurance to the people of Punjab came after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered the state police to launch a crackdown against those involved in selling narcotics and asked it to take action against any politician found to be conniving with the drug mafia.

While presiding over a meeting of the anti-drug special task force team led by its chief Harpreet Sidhu earlier in the day, the Punjab chief minister instructed the police officials to ensure that neither the politicians nor the officers were spared if found conniving with the drug mafia.

He asked the officers to work without any political pressure with a focus on making Punjab a drug-free state.

Mann asked the police officers to arrest those who are actually selling drugs, not the addicts as they are victims of the drug mafia. PTI PK CK