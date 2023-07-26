‘No Need For 50 Signatures To Move No-confidence Motion Against NDA’: Congress

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) weighing in on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) decided to take their battle against the centre on their demand on the issue of the unrest in Manipur at a different level. The opposition bloc has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the ruling dispensation in the ongoing monsoon session. I.N.D.I.A’s biggest party, the Congress has triggered the process for the no-confidence motion by issuing a whip to its MPs to be present in the parliament today (July 26) when the motion is introduced. The opposition leaders will also set the ball rolling for collecting the mandatory number of signatures for the notice of no-confidence.

The development came after the leaders of the Opposition parties held a meeting led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital yesterday (July 25). However, sources have revealed that no decision or planning to bring a no-confidence motion against the NDA has been finalised yet.

Opposition demands PM statement on Manipur issue

Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien tweeted, “The overall Parliamentary strategy is in place for the INDIA parties. Tactics to execute that strategy evolve every day. Rule 198 of the Lok Sabha states the procedure of moving a no-confidence motion. Picture abhi baki hai (wait and watch)!.”

"Today, it has been decided that we would not have any other alternative but to resort to a no-confidence motion because the government is not accepting the demand of the opposition to have an elaborate discussion with the Prime Minister on Manipur. He should make a statement on the Manipur violence as he is our leader in the parliament," said Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He further informed inside the parliament on July 26 that no-confidence motion draft will be given to the Lok Sabha secretariat office before 10 am. Chowdhury also stated there was no need to collect 50 signatures for introducing the motion. Notably as per a mandatory requirement under Lok Sabha rules, at least 50 lawmakers should support the motion.

Congress issued a 3-line whip for all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present in the parliament today, “Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha tomorrow i.e Wednesday, July 26, 2023. All members of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11.00 am onwards till the adjournment of te house on July 26th without fail and support the party stand. This may be treated as MOST IMPORTANT.”

AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, “We don't care if the motion will be passed or not. We are only using it as tool so that PM Modi comes in the parliament to address the Manipur issue. We want to compel the PM to come to parliament.”

I.N.D.I.A doesn't have the numbers

It is important to note that the Opposition does not have the required number to win the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. The ruling BJP currently faces no threat from any such motion as it enjoys a comfortable majority in the Lower House of Parliament. The no-confidence motion is speculated to be moved by the Opposition with the objective to push the Prime Minister to speak on the Manipur violence in Lok Sabha.

The ruling NDA comprising of 38 parties has 333 seats, while the opposition alliance with 26 parties I.N.D.I.A has 243 seats.

