No New Coronavirus Case In Delhi In Last 40 Hrs, Says CM Kejriwal But Remains Cautious

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that in the last 40 hours, no new positive case of coronavirus has been reported in the national capital but cautioned that the numbers may spike anytime. In a video address, Kejriwal said that seven patients of COVID-19 have recovered and have been discharged, bringing down active cases to 23.

"In the last 40 hours, no new patient has been tested positive for Coronavirus in Delhi. Of the 30 patients, some patients have recovered and are going home. There are only 23 patients now," CM Kejriwal said, adding, "This is good news but we shouldn't be happy as the fight is still on. The numbers might spike anytime. We should remain alert."

I am happy to see how people are helping each other - offering food, postponing rent recovery, helping the sick. I am sure we will successfully tide over this crisis soon. https://t.co/H8cGmvQGHx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 24, 2020

Team of top doctors set up

The Chief Minister has also said that the government has constituted a five-member committee of doctors to prepare an action plan within 24 hours on possibilities of stage 3 community transmission of Coronavirus. Kejriwal said that a report on the same will handed to him and will list out all the necessary measures and point to current shortfalls.

Provide aid

The Aam Aadmi Party chief appealed landlords to provide relief on rent for tenants, asking them to either relax payment deadline or give the option to pay in installments. Kejriwal informed that the government has set up facilities to provide food aid to the poor and homeless at night shelters and asked people to contribute food to such folks.

Naveen ji aur Azad ji, proud of u. https://t.co/TSLC2XhKuR — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 24, 2020

Slams ostracisation of health workers

The leader also expressed displeasure on reports of health workers, doctors and airline staff being ostracised for their job by their landlords and colony neighbours. "This is wrong. These people are risking their lives for your family. If tomorrow, you are infected with the coronavirus, you'll go to these doctors and nurses who we are treating like this. We have to change this wrongful mentality."

Coronavirus crisis

492 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus with nine deaths have been reported in India. The Centre announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights were barred to land in India from March 22 for a week. On Monday, it was declared that domestic flights would also not be operational from midnight of March 24 until March 31. Currently, a total lockdown has been imposed in 32 states and Union Territories.

