No Numbers, But I.N.D.I.A May Move No-confidence Motion Against NDA: Sources

Amid the ongoing ruckus in Parliament over the Manipur issue, the newly-formed anti-BJP alliance, I.N.D.I.A, on Tuesday (July 25) discussed a proposal to move a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The development came after the leaders of the Opposition parties held a meeting led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital. However, sources have revealed that no decision or planning to bring a no-confidence motion against the NDA has been finalised yet.

According to sources, I.N.D.I.A, the alliance formed by all the like-minded opposition parties for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, met on Tuesday to discuss the strategy for the floor of the House. Notably, the meeting took place after the Opposition leaders sat on an overnight dharna in Parliament premises through Monday night, repeating their calls for a debate on the Manipur crisis.

Why No-Confidence Motion?

It is important to note that the Opposition's does not have the required number to win the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. The ruling BJP currently faces no threat from any such motion as it enjoys a comfortable majority in the Lower House of Parliament. The no-confidence motion is speculated to be moved by the Opposition with an objective to push the Prime Minister to speak on the Manipur violence in Lok Sabha.

A no-confidence motion is brought against the government in the Lok Sabha and in case a government gets defeated to secure majority at the time of voting, which is mandatory for deciding the motion, the Prime Minister has to resign.

PM Modi attacks I.N.D.I.A

Meanwhile, the BJP on the other hand held a Parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday in view of the Opposition's protest over Manipur issue. Speaking at the meeting, the Prime Minister attacked the multi-party alliance of the opposition parties and said that the alliance can not become India by merely adding the name.

"The 'East India Company' had also used 'India' in its name, and even the name of the 'Indian Mujahideen' includes 'India.' I have never seen such directionless opposition," the Prime Minister said.