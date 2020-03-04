'No One Has Benefitted,' Says Rahul Gandhi After Visting Riot-affected Brijpuri In Delhi

After visiting a school in Brijpuri - one of the riot-affected areas in Northeast Delhi, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that he is visiting the areas to convey to the people that everyone needs to join hands for the development of India. Speaking to media after visiting the school, Rahul Gandhi said that hatred and violence are enemies of development and that when there is violence in the national capital, the reputation of India takes a hit.

'No one has benefitted from this'

Speaking to media, the former Congress President said, "This is a school. It is the future of India. Hatred and violence have destroyed this school. No one has benefitted from this. Hatred and violence are enemies of development. No one is benefitting from this division of India and incidents of violence. I have come here to convey that people will have to join hands to work towards the development of India." Furthermore, he added, "When there is violence in the capital of India, the reputation of India is tarnished. Brotherhood, love and unity - which are our strengths - were burnt here. Not only this school but India is affected by this kind of politics."

WATCH: Congress MPs' Bus Waits For Rahul Gandhi; Departs For Riot-hit Areas As He Arrives

Ten days after the Delhi riots first broke out, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with 8-10 other top leaders boarded a bus to visit the riot-affected areas of the capital city. The other top Congress leaders who are accompanying him include K. C. Venugopal, Selja Kumari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Randeep Surjewala and others.

READ | BJP MP Sangeeta Singh Deo Alleges Manhandling By Congress MPs During Lok Sabha Session

'Congress is a selfish party'

Amid the visit to northeast Delhi, Congress MP K Suresh admitted that the leaders were pressurised to visit the riot-affected areas since the other parties had also visited. Reacting to this, BJP MP Ravi Kishan while speaking to Republic TV said Congress party tries to politicise every incident. Labelling the party and it's ideology as 'selfish' the BJP MP said that they never believe in the goodwill of the people but only in their own goodwill. "They are not letting the Parliament function and now they are doing this drama. Now their own MP has opened up on their ploy," said Kishan.

READ | Won't Relent Till Govt Agrees To Debate Delhi Riots In Parliament: Congress

READ | Govt Should Give Up 'obduracy' To Allow Debate In Parliament On Delhi Riots: Cong