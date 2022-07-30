'No One Should Belittle Contribution Of Marathis': Shinde Issues First Response On Guv Row

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issued his first response to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's 'Gujarati-Rajasthani' remark on Saturday asserting that no one should belittle the contribution of Marathi people in building the state. Expressing his difference of opinion, Shinde stated that the 'hard work of the Marathis was behind making Mumbai the financial capital of India'. However, he noted that the Governor had already issued a clarification on his remark.

"We don't agree with the statement of the Governor. Everyone knows Babasaheb Thackeray's contributions. Nobody should belittle the contribution of the Marathi people. The hard work of the Marathis is behind making Mumbai the financial capital. People from outside come to find work in Mumbai, the credit for all this goes to the Marathi maanus," said Eknath Shinde.

"The post of the Governer is a respected post. But anybody saying anything should remember things. Being from the Shiv Sena, we say this again- Balasaheb Thackeray formed the Shiv Sena for the benefits of Marathis. The Governor has himself given the clarification on his statement," he added.

Maharashtra Governor issues clarification

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari triggered a political storm on Saturday after he said that there would be 'no money left' in Mumbai if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the city.

"I tell this to the people of Maharashtra, that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Mumbai, Thane regions, then no money will be left. Mumbai will no longer be called the financial capital," said Koshyari.

Shortly after that, following the remark being panned by political parties, the Governor clarified his remarks, tweeting a long threat that translates to:

"Mumbai is the pride of Maharashtra. It is also the financial capital of the country. I am proud that I got the opportunity to serve the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Marathi people as a Governor. Because of this, I tried to learn the Marathi language in a very short time. In the statement I made at the Rajasthani Samaj program yesterday, I had no intention of underestimating the Marathi man. I spoke only on the contribution made by the Gujarati and Rajasthani Mandals to business.

Marathi people built Maharashtra by working hard. That is why many Marathi entrepreneurs are famous today. They are planting the flag of Marathi in a big way not only in Maharashtra, but in India and all over the world. Therefore, there is no question of underestimating the contribution of Marathi people.

But as usual my statement was distorted. Marathi people's hard work has contributed the most in the construction of Maharashtra. Lately the vision of seeing everything through political glasses has developed, we have to change that. Appreciating one community is never an insult to another community.

Political parties should not create controversy over it without reason. Marathi people will never be insulted by me at least. In the progress and development of this Marathi land which is made up of various castes and communities, everyone has a contribution and the contribution of Marathi people is more."