'No One Should Doubt The Bravery Of Our Soldiers': Defence Minister In Parliament

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Tuesday hit out at all the sceptics doubting India's capabilities and its resolve of maintaining its territorial integrity saying that all the troops had been trained and provisioned to tackle the worst.

"Troops are accordingly being provisioned with suitable clothing, habitat and required defence wherewithal. They are capable of serving at forbidding altitudes with scarce oxygen and in extremely cold temperatures, something that they've done over last many years on Siachen and Kargil," said the Defence Minister in the parliament.

Extending support and faith in the Indian Armed forces, Rajnath Singh asked people to have no doubt in the capabilities of our soldiers adding that their morale was high.

"No one should doubt the bravery of our soldiers. I request this house to pass a resolution that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India's sovereignty and integrity. I want to assure you that the morale of our armed forces is high. No one should doubt it. PM's visit to Ladakh has sent a message that people of India stand behind Indian armed forces," said Rajnath Singh.

India-China border issue unresolved: Defence Minister

While addressing the India-China border issue, Rajnath Singh stated that the agreements remain unresolved and so far, there has been no mutually acceptable solution. Moreover, the Defence Minister said New Delhi has conveyed its displeasure over Beijing's unilateral attempts to alter the status quo in regions like eastern Ladakh through diplomatic channels.

"India and China border issue remain unresolved. Till now, there has been no mutually acceptable solution. China disagrees on the border and doesn't recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary. We consider that this alignment is based on well-established geographical principals." Rajnath Singh told lawmakers.

