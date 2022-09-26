'No One Tells Women What To Wear,' Says Rahul Gandhi, After Hijab Row Reached Kerala

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra nears its end in Kerala, Congress' Rahul Gandhi boasted of a 'river' of crowd running along with him in the padayatra in his address on Monday, September 26. The Parliamentarian listed how the padayatra is going to reach Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, and subsequently the whole of India. However, in the flow of glorifying his party's initiative, he ended up giving it all a communal colour.

The Wayanad MP said, "I have been walking with this river and I have been seeing that this river is affectionate, humble and caring. All communities are working together. If a lady falls down, 5-6 people pick her up. If a Hindu person falls down, they do not ask him, a Muslim brother picks him up, and a Christian brother picks him up."

Did Rahul Gandhi politicise the Hijab row in Kerala?

"Nobody in this river is telling women what they should wear and what they should not wear," the Gandhi scion further said. His statement comes on a day when the Hijab controversy reached Kerala, with Muslim Youth League (MYL), Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) taking out a demonstration, demanding action against Providence Girls Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode.

The organisations' demand came over the school allegedly disallowing students to wear the headscarf at the institution. A student in the 11th grade was informed by the school authorities that she cannot wear a headscarf because it was not a part of the uniform. The parents of the student had filed a complaint with the education department but when no action was taken, the student had to take a transfer certificate.

SC reserves order in Karnataka Hijab row

The Karnataka Hijab row began similarly with students being barred from wearing hijabs in a government college in Udupi District. In the matter, the Karnataka High Court ruled that hijab is not an essential religious practice. A bunch of pleas were filed against Karnataka HC's ruling in the Supreme Court. During the hearing of the said pleas, Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi highlighted how there is no restriction on wearing hijab in school transport or even inside the school premises, it was only restricted to the classrooms. The court then reserved its order.

Image: ANI, Republic World